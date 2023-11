Husso will guard the crease for Saturday's home clash with Columbus, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso has conceded three or more goals in each of his last five contests, posting a 2-2-1 record, 3.99 GAA and .882 save percentage. Despite his subpar numbers, the 28-year-old Finn continues to see the bulk of the workload, though veteran James Reimer is available should he be called upon.