site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-wings-ville-husso-detroit-ottawa-postponed-friday | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Detroit-Ottawa postponed Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 22, 2022
at
10:51 am ET
•
1 min read
Husso's game against the Red Wings on Friday has been postponed.
The game was postponed due to a pending snowstorm, that will hit the Ottawa area Friday. The Red Wings are now off until Wednesday in Pittsburgh with the upcoming Christmas break in the
NHL schedule. The game will be played Feb. 27.
More News
12H ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
3D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
5D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read