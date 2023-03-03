Husso made 32 saves in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to Seattle.

After allowing three goals in the first period, Husso steadied the ship and gave the Red Wings a chance to get back in the game, but the team ultimately came up short. The 28-year-old netminder has coughed up 11 goals in his last two starts, but he was playing well prior to that, and over his last 15 appearances Husso has a 9-5-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and .911 save percentage. Detroit appears to be throwing in the towel at the trade deadline, however, so wins and points could be tougher to come by for Husso down the stretch.