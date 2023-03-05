Husso (lower body) will be stationed between the pipes in Philadelphia on Sunday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Husso wasn't available Saturday due to a minor injury but he's back in action after missing just one game. The 28-year-old is 23-15-6 with a 2.95 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 45 games this season. However, he was tagged with 11 goals on 64 shots in his last two appearances.