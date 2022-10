Husso will face the Ducks at home Sunday, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Husso will make his first start in nearly a week after coughing up five goals on 36 shots in an Oct. 17 loss to the Kings. In his only other start this season, the 27-year-old stopped all 29 shots in a shutout victory against Montreal. Husso is making his third straight start at home to begin the year; he posted a strong .926 save percentage and 2.34 GAA at home during the 2021-22 campaign.