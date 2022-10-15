Husso stopped all 29 shots he faced Friday as the Red Wings blanked the Canadiens 3-0.

Husso, who became the first Red Wings goalie to post a shutout during his debut since 1953, made two key saves to preserve the season-opening victory. Midway through the final frame, Husso denied Josh Anderson from the slot and five minutes later turned aside Brendan Gallagher on a breakaway. Acquired from the Blues during the offseason, Husso collected 25 wins last season with a 2.56 goals-against average and .919 save percentage. Fantasy managers should be aware Husso likely will split starts with Alex Nedeljkovic during the opening few weeks of the regular season.