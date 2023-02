Husso stopped 26 of 27 shots, leading the Red Wings to a 3-1 victory over the Capitals on Tuesday.

The second star of the game, Husso was terrific Tuesday, only giving up a power-play goal in the first period to Tom Wilson. This game gives Husso wins in five of his last six starts in which the former Blue has recorded a sub .900 save percentage only once. Thursday versus the Rangers could be the next time Husso is between the pipes.