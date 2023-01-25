Husso stopped 28 of 30 shots, leading the Red Wings to a 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks on Tuesday.

Husso played well Tuesday, only allowing two goals in the second period to Timo Meier and Logan Couture while eventually picking up the victory in overtime. After starting January on a cold streak, Husso has been outstanding in his last three starts, posting no lower than a .920 save percentage in the three contests. Thursday against Montreal is the next potential opportunity for Husso to guard the crease.