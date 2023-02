Husso stopped 35 of 36 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flames.

Husso stymied Calgary's offense Thursday, allowing just one goal on 36 shots in a 2-1 victory. It was a solid bounce-back effort from the 28-year-old netminder after allowing four goals in a loss to Edmonton on Tuesday. Husso improves to 18-12-5 on the season with a .902 save percentage.