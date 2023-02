Husso is expected to start in Thursday's home game against Calgary.

Husso is 17-12-5 with a 3.03 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 35 contests in 2022-23. He's been struggling, posting a 6-7-1 record, 3.80 GAA and .874 save percentage over his last 15 outings. The Flames have the 16th-ranked offense with 3.14 goals per game this season.