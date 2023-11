Husso stopped 38 of 41 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Husso did his part to keep the Red Wings in the game, holding the Rangers to just one goal through the first two periods. However, he couldn't withstand New York's 19-shot onslaught in the final frame, eventually falling 3-2. Following a rough stretch, Husso's been solid in his last two outings, posting a .926 save percentage. Overall, he's 7-4-1 with an .892 save percentage and 3.44 GAA this season.