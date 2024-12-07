Husso will guard the home goal against Colorado on Saturday, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Husso is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Senators on Thursday, turning aside 30 shots. He is 0-3-2 with a 3.69 GAA and an .877 save percentage through five appearances this season. Colorado ranks 12th in the league with 3.26 goals per game in 2024-25.