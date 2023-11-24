Husso will start on the road against Boston on Friday, per the NHL media site.

Husso has a 6-3-1 record, 3.61 GAA and .885 save percentage in 10 contests this season. He stopped 18 of 22 shots in a 5-4 win over Columbus in his last start Nov. 11. Boston is 14-1-3 while ranking 10th offensively with 3.44 goals per game.