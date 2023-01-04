Husso (illness) will patrol the home crease during Wednesday's matchup with New Jersey, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Husso has missed the last two games due to an illness, but he'll be back between the pipes Wednesday. The 27-year-old goaltender will try to secure his 13th win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Devils team that's 13-2-1 on the road this year.