Husso will patrol the home crease versus Carolina on Thursday, source reports.
Husso was a little shaky in his last start Tuesday against St. Louis, surrendering four goals on 37 shots, but he still came away with a victory thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The 28-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his 10th win of the season in a home matchup with a Hurricanes squad that's averaging 3.00 goals per game on the road this year, 18th in the NHL.
