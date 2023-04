Husso will defend the home crease versus Pittsburgh on Saturday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Husso had a tough time Thursday, giving up six goals on 36 shots in a 7-6 shootout loss to the Sabres. He was coming off a shutout over Montreal on April 4, stopping 24 shots. Husso is 26-19-7 with a 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage this season. He will face the Penguins, who are 16th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.19 goals per game.