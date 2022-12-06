Husso will guard the road goal Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
Husso is coming off a 32-save performance in Sunday's 4-2 win over Columbus. He has a 10-4-3 record this season with a 2.58 GAA and a .912 save percentage. This will be his third start in the past four nights.
