Husso allowed five goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Husso did his part to keep Detroit in the game Tuesday, facing a barrage of Seattle shots, though he was ultimately stuck with the loss after surrendering a goal to Jordan Eberle with just five seconds remaining in overtime. It's Husso's first loss since the Red Wings' opener against New Jersey on Oct. 12. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is 3-1-1 with a .904 save percentage through his first five games this year.