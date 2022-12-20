Husso made 38 saves in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

Detroit was out-shot 42-19 on the night, but Husso earned his team a point in the standings with some big stops -- including three on Alex Ovechkin as he looked to tie Red Wings Hall of Famer Gordie Howe with his 801st career goal. Husso is 0-2-2 over his last four starts, but on the season he sports a respectable 2.66 GAA and .913 save percentage.