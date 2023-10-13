Husso allowed three goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

After blanking New Jersey in the opening frame, Husso allowed a pair of goals to Jack Hughes in the second before Dougie Hamilton added a third tally in the final period. It's a tough start to the campaign for Husso, who went 26-22-7 with a .896 save percentage in an up-and-down 2022-23 season. Still, the 28-year-old Husso is expected to see the majority of starts for the Red Wings this year, with James Reimer and Alex Lyon behind him on the depth chart.