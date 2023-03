Husso allowed two goals on 16 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Nashville.

It was a relatively calm night for Husso as he turned aside 14 of just 16 shots. However, the Red Wings couldn't crack Jusse Saros on the other end, handing Husso a 2-1 loss. The 28-year-old Husso falls to 25-17-6 with a .903 save percentage on the season. He'll look to get back in the winning column Saturday when Detroit hosts Colorado.