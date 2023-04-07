Husso stopped 30 shots in regulation and overtime and one of three shootout attempts in Thursday's 7-6 loss to Buffalo.

After shutting out the Canadiens on Tuesday in his first start back from a lower-body injury that had sidelined him since March 20, Husso came crashing back down to earth. The 28-year-old netminder has a career-high 26 wins and four shutouts this season, but they come with a mediocre 3.01 GAA and .899 save percentage. He still figures to be Detroit's No. 1 goalie next season barring a significant addition over the summer, and if the team's young roster takes a step forward, Husso figures to benefit.