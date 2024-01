Husso (lower body) completed his conditioning stint with AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Husso earned a 25-save shutout Friday in his lone start during the conditioning stint. He hadn't played with the Red Wings since Dec. 18 because of the lower-body injury, so his time in the AHL helped shake off the rust. Alex Lyon is expected to start in Saturday's home game versus Vegas, but Husso is an option to dress as the backup netminder.