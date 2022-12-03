Husso was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, according to Daniella Bruce of the Red Wings' official site, indicating he will be in the home blue paint against Vegas.

Husso is coming off a tough outing against the Maple Leafs on Monday, as he was pulled in the second period after giving up four goals on only 13 shots. Husso is 9-3-3 this season, with a 2.59 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He takes on the Golden Knights, who lead the Pacific Division with 35 points and are 10-2-1 on the road this season.