Husso was the first goalie off the ice Saturday, according to NHL reporter Sean Shapiro, indicating that he will get the home net versus Minnesota.

Husso is 2-1-1 with a 2.75 GAA and a .916 save percentage after giving up five goals on 33 shots to a red-hot Bruins team Thursday. Husso will take on the Wild, who have scored 26 goals in seven games this season.