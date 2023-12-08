Husso made 30 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to San Jose on Thursday.

Things were going great for Husso and the Wings. They'd forced Sharks' starter Mackenzie Blackwood from the crease in the second period, and suddenly the game closed in on Husso. In under six minutes, the Wings collapsed and the Sharks poured in four goals to knot things up. The Sharks tied it with an extra attacker on the ice, and then finished the game 37 seconds into overtime. The Wings have been strong lately, but that's largely on the back of a 4-1-0 run by backup Alex Lyon. Husso is 5-3-2 in his last 10 starts.