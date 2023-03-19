Husso stopped 16 of 21 shots before being replaced by Magnus Hellberg early in the third period of Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The goaltending switch was a desperation move by Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde, as Husso really didn't have much chance on any of the five pucks that beat him. The 28-year-old netminder has just two wins in his last eight starts, going 2-5-1 with an .865 save percentage, but his starting job likely isn't in any danger down the stretch from the 31-year-old Hellberg.