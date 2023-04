Husso stopped only two of five shots before being replaced by Magnus Hellberg midway through the first period of Monday's 6-1 loss to the Stars.

Hellberg didn't have much more luck than Husso did, as the Red Wings were simply dominated in all facets of play on the night. Husso has only one win in his last seven appearances sandwiched around a lower-body injury, going 1-5-1 since March 14 with a dreadful 4.37 GAA and .832 save percentage.