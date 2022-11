Husso saved 21 of 24 shots through overtime in a 4-3 shootout win against Arizona on Friday.

Husso didn't allow a goal in any of Arizona's three shootout attempts. He has a 9-2-3 record, 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage in 14 contests this season. He's getting the bulk of Detroit's starts, especially with backup goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic struggling. Nedeljkovic has a 2-3-1 record, 4.33 GAA and .873 save percentage in six starts in 2022-23.