Husso turned aside 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rangers, with New York's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Making his first NHL appearances since Oct. 10, Husso got very little help from his teammates as the Blueshirts scored on the power play midway through the first period and never looked back. Husso was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on an emergency basis with Alex Lyon (lower body) unavailable and Cam Talbot having played the night before, and he'll likely stick around as Talbot's backup until Lyon is cleared for action. Husso has given up seven goals on 37 shots for Detroit this season, but he's posted a 1.23 GAA in three appearances for Grand Rapids.