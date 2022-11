Husso allowed four goals on 13 shots during Monday's 4-2 loss to the visiting Maple Leafs.

Husso, who entered Monday with a 2.39 GAA and .919 save percentage during his opening 14 starts, faltered against the streaking Maple Leafs, who swept their four-game road trip. The 27-year-old netminder was pulled 8:37 into the second period, trailing 4-1. The loss dropped Husso to 9-3-3 and snapped the Red Wings' four-game winning streak.