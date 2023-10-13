Husso will defend the home crease versus the Lightning on Saturday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Husso picked up the loss Thursday, giving up three goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 New Jersey victory. The winning goal was scored into the empty net by Erik Haula with 1:31 remaining as Robby Fabbri scored 57 seconds later. Husso should get the majority of the starts for the Red Wings this season, barring an injury or regression in his play.