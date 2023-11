Husso will defend the blue paint at home versus Boston on Saturday, according to Red Wings reporter Carly Johnston.

Husso is 4-2-1 this season, with a 3.28 GAA and ,900 save percentage. He defeated the Islanders on Monday, turning aside 37 shots in a 4-3 victory. Husso will face the red-hot Bruins, who are 9-0-1 this season.