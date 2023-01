Husso will be between the pipes versus Toronto at home Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso has conceded four or more goals in all but one of his last seven contests, posting a 2-3-1 record and 4.72 GAA. Despite his recent struggles, the 27-year-old netminder continues to see the bulk of the workload over Magnus Hellberg and Alex Nedeljkovic.