Husso will be between the pipes on the road versus the Senators on Tuesday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Husso will watch for the sidelines in the first game of the back-to-back between the Senators on Red Wings on Monday as Magnus Hellberg starts that contest. The 28-year-old Husso has started all but one of the Wings' last 10 contests, posting a 6-3-0 record and 2.23 GAA in those prior nine outings. The Finn should continue to see the bulk of the workload moving forward, making him a top-half fantasy target.