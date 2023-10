Husso will tend the twine on the road against Boston on Saturday, Max Bultman of The Athletic reports.

Husso is undefeated in regulation in his last four outings, posting a 3-0-1 record to go with a 3.44 GAA and .895 save percentage. While the 28-year-old netminder continues to see the majority of the starts for the Wings, veteran James Reimer is 2-1-0 with one shutout and a 1.68 GAA in his three contests and could be in line to steal some starts away from Husso.