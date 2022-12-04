Husso will get the starting nod in Columbus on Sunday.

Husso will make back-to-back starts after coughing up three goals on 24 shots in Saturday's loss to Vegas. The 27-year-old allowed eight goals during his four-game winning streak near the end of November but he's now given up seven over his last two outings. On the year, he's sporting a 2.61 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 16 appearances.