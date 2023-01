Husso will patrol the home crease Tuesday against San Jose, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso is coming off a 23-save effort in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Philadelphia. He has lost three of his past four outings, which has dropped his record to 15-11-5 on the year. Husso has posted a 3.03 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 32 previous starts this season. The Sharks rank 23rd in the league with 3.00 goals per game this year.