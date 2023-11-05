Husso made 26 saves in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.

The Red Wings were down a goal coming out of both the first and second periods, but they erupted for three straight tallies to begin the third and get Husso the win. Offensive support has been the story of the netminder's season so far -- despite an impressive 5-2-1 record in eight starts, his 3.37 GAA and .896 save percentage suggest his margin for error is a thin one, and Husso could lose more playing time to James Reimer if he continues to be outplayed by the more experienced netminder.