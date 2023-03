Husso made 30 saves in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

The Red Wings built a 4-0 lead late in the second period, and while Husso lost his shutout bid on a Mark Grzelcyk tally, he weathered the inevitable comeback attempt in the third. Husso is 8-5-1 with a .908 save percentage over 14 starts since the All-Star break as Detroit's clear No. 1 netminder, and he's up to 25 wins on the season -- tying the career high he set in 2021-22 with St. Louis.