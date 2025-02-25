Husso was acquired by the Ducks from the Red Wings on Monday in exchange for future considerations.

Husso had been playing in the AHL since being assigned to Grand Rapids on Jan. 18. In nine appearances with Detroit this season, the Finnish netminder posted a 1-5-2 record, .866 save percentage and 3.69 GAA. Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that John Gibson (upper body) won't be sidelined for much longer, so Husso will most likely remain in the minors with AHL San Diego. The 30-year-old Husso will be an unrestricted free agent come July.