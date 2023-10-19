Husso stopped 30 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

It was closer than the final score showed, as the Penguins got within a goal in the third period before the Red Wings put away a couple of empty-netters. Husso has allowed at least three goals in each of his three outings, surrendering 10 tallies on 84 shots so far. Despite the lackluster performance, he's 2-1-0, though James Reimer had a shutout in the only game Husso hasn't started. With a back-to-back over the weekend -- Saturday in Ottawa, Sunday at home versus the Flames -- Husso is likely to start at most one of the next two games.