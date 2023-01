Husso stopped 33 of 35 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Husso had given up 15 goals over his last four outings, but he was able to stabilize a bit here. He gave up a fluky tally late in the third period but protected a one-goal lead to earn his third win in seven outings in January. The 27-year-old improved to 15-10-5 with a 3.06 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 31 starts. The Red Wings return home to face the Flyers on Saturday.