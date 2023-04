Husso made 23 saves in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

While there weren't many highlights in the game for Husso or the Red Wings, the 28-year-old will go into the history books as the goalie who gave up Sidney Crosby's 1,500th career point on a third-period power-play goal. Husso will take a 3.05 GAA and .898 save percentage into his next start.