Husso agreed to a three-year, $14.25 million contract extension with the Red Wings on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Just minutes after acquiring Husso from the Blues, the Red Wings bestowed a three-year extension upon their new goalie. Husso's $4.75 million AAV exceeds the $3 million AAV of Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body), who has just one year remaining on his deal in Detroit. If their contracts are any indication, Detroit expects Husso to lead the way in net in 2022-23, though Nedeljkovic will likely be more of a 1B option than a backup.