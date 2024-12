Husso will get the starting nod on the road versus the Sabres on Monday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Husso has still yet to secure a win this season, going 0-4-2 with a 3.39 GAA in six outings this year. Still, with Cam Talbot (lower body) and Alex Lyon (lower body) both still sidelined, the Wings don't have much choice but to continue rolling with Husso in the crease -- unless they want to give Sebastian Cossa his first NHL start.