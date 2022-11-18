Husso will guard the road goal Thursday versus the Sharks.
Husso will get a chance to redeem himself after a late mess versus the Ducks in Tuesday's overtime loss. The 27-year-old has given up 13 goals in his last three games, going 0-2-1 in that span, but a matchup with the Sharks is a favorable spot for him to have a bounce-back effort.
