Husso is expected to start at home against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Husso has a 23-13-5 record, 2.85 GAA and .907 save percentage in 42 contests in 2022-23. The 28-year-old has won his last two starts, saving 56 of 58 shots over that span. Tampa Bay has the fourth-ranked offense with 3.58 goals per game.