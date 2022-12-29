Husso will miss Thursday's contest against Buffalo because of an illness, according to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News.
Husso is 12-6-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .908 save percentage in 24 games this season. Magnus Hellberg is expected to start Thursday while Alex Nedeljkovic will serve as the backup goaltender.
More News
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Yanked from Wednesday's contest•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Detroit-Ottawa postponed Friday•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Success against Tampa continues•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Tending twine Wednesday•
-
Red Wings' Ville Husso: Falls to Caps in OT•