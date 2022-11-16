Husso surrendered three goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Husso had a 2-1 lead to protect for the third period, but he couldn't get it to the finish line. John Klingberg tied the game in the last minute of the third, and a turnover led to Ryan Strome's overtime tally to send Husso to his third straight loss (0-1-2). For the season, the Finnish goalie has a 5-2-3 record, a 2.56 GAA, a .918 save percentage and two shutouts through 10 starts. There's been little middle-ground with Husso -- he's allowed five-plus goals three times and one or fewer tallies in five other outings. The Red Wings' road trip continues Thursday in San Jose, but it's unclear which one of Husso or Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start.